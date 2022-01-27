Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the militant outfits – ULFA-I and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) to shun violence and come for peace parleys.

“I urge ULFA-I and KLO, two remaining major extremist groups, to come forward and sit in peace talks,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “All other outfits are either engaged in peace talks with the government or have surrendered and returned to mainstream.”

Sarma made this statement while speaking at a surrender ceremony of 169 cadres of two militant outfits of the state in Guwahati on Thursday.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister had termed the proposed peace talks with Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I as a “complex issue”.

“ULFA issue is a complex one which has extended over a long period of time and caused many casualties. Both sides have compulsions which is delaying a resolution to it,” CM Sarma had said.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the “era of tribal militancy in Assam is over”.

Cadres of two militant outfits in Assam formally surrendered in Guwahati on Thursday.

The rebels that laid down arms in Guwahati belonged to the militant outfits – Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO).

“With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The militants of TLA and UGPO laid down arms before Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a surrender ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

As many as 169 militants laid down arms in Guwahati on Thursday.