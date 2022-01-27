Just hours after handing over the Arunachal boy, who was ‘abducted’ by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China has urged India to “abide by protocols”.

“We urge the Indian side to strictly abide by the bilateral protocols and agreements, enhance personnel management and control, and practically safeguard the normal order in the border region,” Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, a spokesperson of Chinese PLA was quoted as saying by Global Times.

The PLA also continued to assert that the Arunachal boy had “illegally entered” into China.

However, reports in India have been claiming that the Arunachal boy was ‘abducted’ by the Chinese PLA last week.

The PLA also informed that the Arunachal boy was found by the Chinese border defense troops during a patrol in Medog County of Xizang in China.

