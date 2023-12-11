Imphal: The extension of the Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Project (LDHP) for 25 years as proposed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has been out rightly opposed in a one-day public convention.

The People’s Committee on Restoration of Loktak and its Associated Wetlands Manipur organised the convention on the topic ‘Impact of Loktak Hydroelectric Project in Manipur.’

The convention held at Ithai Wapokpi public ground, near the Loktak Lake was attended among others by environmental journalist Rajesh Salam, Indian Bird Conservation Network, Manipur co-ordinator RK Birjit, writer Ranjit Ningthouja, and Kumbi College retired principal K Jugeshwor as resource persons.

The convention resolved to de-commission the LDHP for the betterment of the villagers living in and around the lake.

The commission of the LDHP expired in 2018, but it was extended for five years and will end by the end of 2023.

In a renewed effort the government is preparing to extend the commission for another 25 years.

The project was commissioned in 1983 by the NHPC on the Manipur River or Imphal River with a dam (Ithai barrage), with the Loktak Lake forming the headwaters to provide regulated storage for power generation as a multipurpose project with power generation of 105 MW (3×35 MW) for power supply to Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura, and lift irrigation to an area of 23,000 ha (57,000 acres) in the Manipur valley.

However, the Ithai Barrage affected 83,450 hectares of agricultural land on both sides of the dam, resulting in losses of livelihood.

This has led to the submergence of more than 80,000 acres of agricultural land.

The dam has affected more than 100,000 people, mainly from the Meitei community.

However, approximately 500 people have been directly employed as staff of the Loktak Hydro-Project since the project was initiated.