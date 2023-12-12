Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been urged to take action against those miscreants who beat the Naga people including two girls in the valley district.

The Naga Peoples Union in Imphal (NPUI) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, vehemently condemning the inhuman and unlawful physical assault inflicted upon two Romgmei Naga girls from Loyola School.

The distressing incident took place at Bishnupur Community Hall on December 8.

They were reportedly beaten by the Meitei miscreants.

The NPUI urges the CM to take immediate and serious cognizance of the matter and to ensure that justice is swiftly delivered to the victims while holding the culprits accountable for their reprehensible actions.

The Forum for Restoration of Peace in Manipur vehemently deplores the brutal assaults on three Tangkhul Naga youths on the evening of 3rd December, 2023 at Sawombung in the valley area by a group of Meira Paibis and unidentified insurgents.

Talking to newsmen at Imphal on Monday, the Convenor of the FRPM, Ashang Kasar urged the State government to control and rein in such anti-social elements to check and prevent further escalation of the ethnic conflicts in the state of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Taxi Owners Association Tamenglong (TOAT) was halted as a sign of condemnation after one of its members a Naga tribe from Tamenglong district was reportedly beaten by some Meitei miscreants at Khumbong in Imphal West on Sunday strongly condemning the incident.

The TOAT urged the government to take appropriate action against the miscreants.