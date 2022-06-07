The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that almost all states in Northeast are likely to experience heavy rains in the next five days.

This was informed by the IMD on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are expected in the states of over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD stated that due to the influence of strong south westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India in lower troposphere levels, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

In Nagaland, according to the IMD, the districts of Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Kohima and Peren are likely to experience widespread rainfall on June 7 and 8.

On the other hand, Nagaland districts of Mokokchung, Kiphire, Phek, Dimapur, Zunheboto and Wokha are likely to experience rainfall on the same days.

On June 9 and 10, Dimapur, Wokha, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Kiphire and Phek are likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall, while Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Kohima and Peren districts are likely to continue experiencing widespread rainfall.