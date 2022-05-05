“Northeast is realising its strength and moving rapidly on the path of progress.”

This was stated by union minister and former chief minister of Assam – Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that Northeast region of India was ‘neglected’ for years before 2014.

He said that “true strength” of Northeast was realised after Narendra Modi became the PM.

“Eight years ago, Northeast was neglected for decades, kept in darkness. But due to PM Modi’s efforts, Northeast is realising its strength and moving rapidly on the path of progress,” union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

He added: “Northeast has huge strength and it has been realized only after Modi became the PM.”

Sarbananda Sonowal was addressing a the valedictory ceremony of the Northeast Festival under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: “We have to make India Aatmanirbhar by 2047. To achieve that objective, we have to work with the spirit of Ek Baharat Shrestha Bharat.”

“If we work together with the spirit of Team India, we will build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047,” the union minister said.

The programme was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju and union MoS BL Verma.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan and chief ministers of other Northeast states were also present in the event.