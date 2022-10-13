DIBRUGARH: In a landmark step, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Oil India Limited (OIL) and 5 leading universities of the Northeast.

The pact was signed between OIL and leading universities from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday (October 12).

The MoU was signed between Oil India Limited (OIL) and Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in Assam, Manipur University, Nagaland University and Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed at the field headquarters of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Duliajan in Assam.

The MoU was signed by Khagen Chandra Kalita, HoD-CoEES of OIL and respective representatives from the participating Universities; Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University; Prof Ratul Mahanta, Academic Registrar of Gauhati University; Prof WC Singh, Registrar of Manipur University; Dr Anthony V Richa, Deputy Registrar of Nagaland University and Dr Chandra Sekaran, Assistant Professor of Rajiv Gandhi University.

Dr Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of Oil India Limited (OIL) along with other functional directors, resident chief executive and senior representatives of the universities graced the MoU signing ceremony at Duliajan in Assam.

Dr Ranjit Rath reiterated the need for such strategic collaborations to synergize diversified efforts both from the E&P industry and academia with a vision for capacity building and meeting growing demand of oil and gas, creating new ventures for an energy efficient India in the future.

The main objective of the MoU is to boost research and development capabilities in the universities of the Northeast and to enhance the Understanding of Geology of Northeast.

One of the main focus of the understanding, which is in line with the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast India is to build a platform for industry-academic collaboration, which can go a long way not only in creating skilled and effective manpower, but also in working together for the nation’s energy security.

The academic expertise of these prestigious institutions will support OIL’s business activities, just as OIL’s practical competence will aid academic research in these institutions.

As a result of these linkages, both OIL and the academic institutions will be better prepared to deal with future challenges.