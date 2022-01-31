GUWAHATI: A trough brings southwesterly winds into Northeast India to produce rain or snow with isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, The Weather Channel reported.

A notable weather event in the week is an active western disturbance that will traverse over northern portions of the subcontinent from Wednesday to this weekend.

This western disturbance will bring southwesterly winds providing moisture from the Arabian Sea and also interact with low-level southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Therefore, rain or snow will begin across Western Himalayan Region on Wednesday before intensifying and stretching eastward over Gangetic Plain on Thursday through Northeast by Friday.

The heaviest rainfall is expected over the Northeast and northern portions of East India with a total rainfall amount of 80-100 mm.

Fairly widespread rain or snow with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Similarly, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness scattered rains or snow with thunderstorms.

On the other hand, scattered rains with thunderstorms are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday.