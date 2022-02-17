GUWAHATI: A feeble western disturbance (WD) is set to impact the Western Himalayan Region from Saturday onwards in Northeast.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rain or snow is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday and Friday.

A trough and cyclonic circulation would impact Northeast India during the next few days. The trough could strengthen between Saturday and Monday.

Therefore, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow and thunderstorms are possible over Northeast India on these days.

Arunachal Pradesh is in for fairly widespread snow or rain on Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland other areas in Northeast during this period.

As for the temperatures, maximums are expected to be lower than average over Northeast India in this period.

Minimum temperatures will be warmer or near-normal across India in this period.