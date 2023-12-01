Guwahati: For providing a unique dining ambience to the rail passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has been opening ‘Rail Coach Restaurants’ at its major railway stations and railway points.

These restaurants have been opened at the vacant spaces in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both the rail passengers as well as the general public.

These ‘Rail Coach Restaurants’ have gained popularity among the travellers and the public.

The NF Railway has converted some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, with the idea of recycling and reuse.

As of now, 13 such ‘Rail Coach Restaurants’ are operational under the jurisdiction of the entire NF Railway.

Eight such coach restaurants in Bihar’s Katihar, two in West Bengal’s Alipurduar and one each at Assam’s Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia are already being set up and both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience.

Moreover, 62 other locations under the jurisdiction of the NF Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants.

Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at seven locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar, 14 each in Rangia, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions.

The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautifully heritage look for the attraction of the travelers.

People can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in these train coaches.

There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants.

These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of rail passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for the Indian Railways.

This initiative of the NF Railway is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.