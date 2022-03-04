AGARTALA: A cadre belonging to the PD faction of the proscribed NLFT surrendered before Assam Rifles and Military Intelligence on Friday.

The rebel identified as Uttar Bihar Tripura alias Wathai laid down arms before the Military Intelligence of Eastern Command and 19 Assam Rifles.

He hails from Govinda Bari village under Chawmanu police station of Tripura’s Dhalai district.

According to a press statement, Uttar Bihar joined the NLFT (PD) group in March 2021 and was imparted two months basic training at New Zupui Camp, Bangladesh for operating M-16 Rifle, 9 mm Pistol and AK-47 Rifle.

He was motivated by the MI, Eastern Command to shun the path of violence and insurgency, the release added.