Imphal: Local newspapers and cable TV networks of all media houses were suspended in this strife-torn state for the second day on Friday in protest against the threats from militants, sources in the media houses said.

No national or regional dailies hit the stands and there were no local news network channels thereby leaving the general masses wonder in dismay.

Sources said that while militants of a particular outfit (valley-based) wanted the publication of a statement issued by them, others (also valley-based) of the same faction threatened dailies with dire consequences if the said statement was published, causing confusion to the journalists working in this sensitive border state where there are around 35 different outfits operating to make their present felt.

Two apex journalists’ bodies — the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur which discussed the issues in the past two days fervently appealed to the militants not to interrupt the smooth functioning of the dailies in the state, an AMWJU spokesman said.

He also stated that the issues would be discussed again as soon as possible in the general body meeting of the union and take a decision on the future course of action.

This was not the first time media both print and electronic got threats from militants and urged the people not to disturb the media persons and media houses in Manipur.