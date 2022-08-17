GUWAHATI: The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) has resumed its agitation against the implementation of the controversial citizenship amendment act (CAA) in the region.

The constituent member students’ bodies of the NESO carried out protests against the proposed implementation of the CAA in the capitals of the Northeast states.

The NESO has termed the controversial CAA as “communal and against the indigenous people of the region”.

The NESO has demanded immediate revocation of the CAA.

Moreover, the NESO has demanded immediate withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA) from the Northeast and implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the entire region.

The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) comprises eight student bodies from the region – the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Tripura Students’ Federation (TSF) and Naga Students’ Federation (NSF).

Protests were carried out in all the state capitals of the Northeast – Guwahati in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, Imphal in Manipur, Agartala in Tripura, Aizawl in Mizoram, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Kohima in Nagaland.