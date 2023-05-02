GUWAHATI: Northeast is looking forward along with the rest of the country for the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat train taking the rails.

Finally the official announcement has come that the first Vande Bharat train of Northeast is going to be operational from May 14 next.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) disclosed that on May 14, the Vande Bharat train will be formally operational between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

The train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Modi lauds Northeast’s contribution to promoting sports

However, it is yet not ascertained whether Modi will come to Guwahati or inaugurate it virtually from Delhi.

On the same day, preparations have been made to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four to five other railway projects for the Northeast including Assam.

The list of stations at which Vande Bharat will stop between Guwahati to NJP has been prepared, which is expected to be disclosed soon.

Also read: Assam: NF Railway to run Guwahati-Secunderabad Superfast Express with modernized coaches

The developmental works of Railways are going on at a very fast pace in the entire Northeast including Assam.

The work of double line till Guwahati is in its final stage.

After the completion of the work of double line, the speed of trains will increase further, according to NF Railway sources.

Also read: Assam: NF Railway to launch Bharat Gaurav train from Northeast on May 27