Guwahati: In its bid to improve passenger’s safety and comfort, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has decided to convert the conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) model rake of train 12514 and 12513 Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly superfast express into highly modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake.

Train 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad weekly superfast express leaving from Guwahati on Thursdays and train 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly superfast express leaving from Secunderabad on Saturdays will operate with the modern LHB rakes.

The train will run with a revised composition, consisting of 22 LHB coaches. It will have one air-conditioned 2-tier, five air-conditioned 3-tier, twelve sleeper class, one second class, one pantry car and two generator cum power cars for the convenience of the passengers.

As many as 31 trains, originating from the NF Railway, have been converted from conventional ICF to LHB, for better passenger experience.

The LHB coaches have the advantages of being more spacious and comfortable with augmented passenger amenities for a hassle-free journey from a safety point of view also.

The Hydraulic shock absorber and improved suspension system of LHB coaches ensures greater riding comfort for the passengers compared to conventional rakes.

Each coach has “Modular Interiors” that integrate lighting into the ceiling and luggage racks and wider windows.

All LHB coaches are equipped with a controlled discharge bathroom system and bio-toilets, which are environment friendly.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and through National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and are also being notified through newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.