GUWAHATI: Freight unloading over NF Railway is continuously registering a steady growth.

During financial year 2022-23, 14680 freight carrying rakes were unloaded, stated a press reelase.

This is an increase of 6.71 per cent in comparison to the financial year 2021-22.

As many as, 1352 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of March, 2023.

N F Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, fruits-vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During March, 2023, 734 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 341 were loaded with essential commodities.

As many as 117 rakes in Tripura, 22 rakes in Nagaland, seven rakes in Manipur, eight rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and two rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month.

Moreover, 215 freight rakes in West Bengal and 247 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections over NF Railway has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic.

This results in increase movement of essentials; other commodities in addition to growth in freight unloading.