Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to operate a one-way unreserved special train between Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Madurai junction stations to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05852 (Naharlagun – Madurai Jn.) one way unreserved special will depart from Naharlagun at 11:50 p.m. on April 7, 2023, to reach Madurai Jn. at 4 p.m. on April 10, 2023. The direct special train will consist of 20 coaches, NF Railway said in a statement.

During its one-way journey, the special train will have stoppages at Harmuti, Viswanath Charali, Rangapara North, Udalguri, Tangla, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj stations over N. F. Railway, it added.

Passengers of the North Bank of the Brahmaputra and the capital city area of Arunachal Pradesh who plan to journey towards the Southern part of India will benefit from this service.

Wait-listed passengers of other trains on this route can also avail of this opportunity, said NF Railway.