Imphal: Manipur police recovered around 100 vehicles stolen by anti-social elements and insurgents between April 16 and 30 during special operations across the state. While the vehicles were found, no arrests were made, according to police reports.

On April 29, special police teams recovered five stolen vehicles. One of these was a dumper truck with Assam registration (AS09AC5653), which had been stolen from Assam on March 31, 2025.

The truck was jointly recovered by Ukhrul District Police and Assam Police in the Talui area of Ukhrul District, near the Myanmar border. It was later returned to its owner, Abdul Jalil from Assam.

Police stated that vehicle thefts are often committed by insurgents and anti-social elements who snatch vehicles at gunpoint to escape after extorting money from the public.

Between April 16 and 30, police conducted 10 crackdowns, recovering a total of 97 stolen vehicles by April 29. The special operation began with the recovery of 16 vehicles on April 16.

