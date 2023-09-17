Dimapur: Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan launched the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Kohima, Nagaland on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Baliyan said the scheme would be fully funded by the Union government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

Under the scheme, he said, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge through common services centres using biometric based PM Vishwakarma portal.

He added that they will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC stays proceedings in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s defamation case against Manish Sisodia

He said the scheme would provide support to artisans and craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India.

He said 18 traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma that include carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler/footwear artisan), mason, basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman tailor, and fishing net maker.

Through the scheme, he said, the Centre is providing avenues for skills development and entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and creativity and ensuring a better livelihood.

Also Read: Assam: Truck loaded with cattle heads seized in Guwahati

Baliyan added that this scheme recognises the need for continuous up skilling and re-skilling in a rapidly changing world.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Baiyan said its objective is to enhance the skills of our workforce, simplified access to credit and financial support and lay strong emphasis on adoption of modern technology and digital tools.

It is also to establish robust market linkages to connect skilled workers with both domestic and international markets and provide access to social security schemes to the work force.

Baliyan said the scheme also intended to provide recognition and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftsmen working with their hands and elementary tools, so as to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and also to integrate them with MSME value chains.

Nagaland MLA and adviser to labour, employment and skill development, Moatoshi Longkumer, among others, also attended the programme.