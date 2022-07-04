KOHIMA: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has postponed her visit to Nagaland.

Nirmala Sitharaman was, earlier, slated to arrive in Nagaland on Monday.

Nirmala Sitharaman postponed her visit to Nagaland due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Due to postponement of her visit, the Nagaland government has deferred holding of its first-ever “Corporate Social Responsibility, Investment and Banking Conclave”.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was slated to attend the Nagaland CSR and Investment Conclave 2022 that was scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5.

The CSR conclave is the first of its kind in Nagaland, which was being organised by the Investment and Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN).

Also read: NGT asks Nagaland government to respond on plea seeking shut down of Dimapur garbage dumping site

New dates for the conclave will be announced once the finance minister’s fresh itinerary to visit the state is finalised, Nagaland minister Neiba Kronu said.

“The government regrets to announce the postponement of the conclave with the theme ‘Partnerships for Strengthening Sustainable Development’, which was scheduled to be held from July 4 to 6 at Kohima,” a statement from the Nagaland government read.

Nirmala Sitharaman along with many top bankers and investors from across the country were expected in the three-day-long programme.

The conclave was designed to showcase the need for CSR investments in Nagaland.