DIMAPUR: In a jolt to Nagaland BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state, three district presidents of the party joined the Janata Dal United on Wednesday.

They are Nagaland BJP’s Peren district unit president Tingsangai Pamei, Wokha district unit president Yanthungo Kikon and Kohima district unit president Seyiekhrielie Naga.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Nagaland JDU president NSN Lotha welcomed the trio to the JDU fold and said their joining will further strengthen the party in the state.

In a joint statement, the three former district presidents of the BJP said they have decided to join the JDU as the party supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and national president Lalan Singh had committed to work for peaceful solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

They said they were “impressed” with the statement of the Bihar chief minister during his visit to Dimapur on October 11 when he said he will support an honourable solution of the Naga problem and also assured to speak on the issue wherever he goes to draw support from other political parties.

The trio also said they have totally lost all faith and confidence in the leadership of the Nagaland BJP, which is a part of the ruling alliance in the state, as it could not fulfill its topmost commitment “election for solution” given to the people before the 2018 Nagaland assembly election.

“The BJP is not sincere in finding an honourable solution to the vexed Naga political issue but is only interested in clinging on to power without fulfilling the desire of the Naga people for peaceful solution,” they added.