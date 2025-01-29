Dibrugarh: A delegation from the French Embassy arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday to assess and explore solutions for the city’s persistent urban flooding and waterlogging issues.

The visit includes meetings with key stakeholders, site inspections, and discussions on innovative flood management strategies, all aimed at enhancing Dibrugarh’s resilience against flooding.

The delegation’s program began this afternoon with a welcome briefing by local authorities, where officials introduced the objectives of the field visit and provided an overview of ongoing flood management efforts in the city.

The delegation then attended stakeholder meetings, with representatives from the District Administration, Water Resources Department, Town and Country Planning, and PWD Roads.

During these discussions, officials presented Dibrugarh’s flood history, current mitigation measures, and ongoing projects. The French delegation also explored potential areas of collaboration and discussed challenges related to flood preparedness and urban planning.

The visit will continue tomorrow, January 30, with a site inspection of flood-prone areas across the city.

The delegation will examine existing flood management infrastructure and engage with local communities to better understand the impact of waterlogging on daily life.

A visit to a tea plantation site is also planned as part of the assessment. Later in the afternoon, the delegation will tour the DTP Dyke and Brahmaputra Riverfront to explore possibilities for urban development.

Discussions will focus on creating vibrant public spaces such as promenades, cycling tracks, and floating decks while incorporating flood mitigation strategies like rainwater storage systems.

Proposals will also include strengthening the dyke’s protective role and introducing eco-tourism opportunities along the waterfront.

On January 31, the delegation will participate in a briefing led by Atelier LD, where they will review key findings and discuss further action plans with local authorities.

The visit is expected to pave the way for future collaboration between Dibrugarh and French urban planning experts, offering sustainable solutions for the city’s flood management challenges.