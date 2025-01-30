Imphal: The Indian army assisted by the state forces apprehended two suspected cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive, (PREPAK-Pro) in a raid in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The operation was conducted at a time when the chemist shops and health clinics in the vicinity of Thoubal district Hospital under the aegis of the Pharmacy Association, shut doors and held a sit-in protest against rampant extortion drives on Wednesday.

According to the morning report of the Manipur police control room, in response to the protest, the joint team arrested two active PREPAK (PRO) members from Tentha under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal District.

One keypad mobile phone and demand letters were seized from their unauthorized possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Leishangthem Hemanta Singh @ Leishemba (41) and Kiyam Open Meitei @ Penthokpa (41).

The arrested persons and seized items have later been handed over to the concerned police station for formal proceedings, the police added.

Notably, the protest demonstrations came hardly days after the state government established a dedicated “Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell”.