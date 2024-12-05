Imphal: The Assam Rifles has apprehended two cadres of the Manipur-based insurgent outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army PREPAK (RA).

Troops of the central paramilitary force apprehended the militants near Border Pillar-79 along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district’s Moreh, the Assam Rifles said in a press statement.

Based on specific intelligence, multiple ambushes were strategically set up along likely infiltration routes, it added.

Vigilance at an ambush point near Border Pillar-79 detected two persons who were attempting to cross the fence into the Indian territory. The ambush team swiftly apprehended the duo, it said.

During detailed questioning, they confirmed their affiliation with the PREPAK (RA) group, it added.

The apprehended persons were later handed over to the Pallel police for further investigation, the statement said.