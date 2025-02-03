Dimapur: The 4th state level committee (SLC), an executive body of the State Council for Technical Education, at a meeting on Monday examined in detail the intrinsic factors determining the landscape of technical education in Nagaland.

The committee, at the meeting held in the conference hall of the directorate of technical education, in Kohima, reviewed the new curriculum designed in line with the National Education Policy 2020, its implications and preparedness for implementation, NBA accreditation of all the polytechnics in Nagaland, the need of degree engineering college in the state and internship opportunities for students.

The meeting was convened by commissioner and secretary, higher and technical education and chairman of the SLC, Rajesh Soundararajan.

