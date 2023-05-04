Dimapur: The Nagaland government has set up a high-level committee, headed by DGP Rupin Sharma, to restructure and reorganise the Nagaland police so as to make it more efficient on functional and operational lines.

Addressing media persons at the police headquarters in Kohima on Thursday, deputy chief minister Y Patton, who is also in charge of the home department, said the committee will look into all aspects of policing and make recommendations based on its findings.

He added that said workable and genuine suggestions are welcomed by the public to improve the department and law and order in the state and also to create an environment for better development.

Patton said modern policing is more about establishing the supremacy of the law through investigation and law enforcement rather than brute force.

He said the Nagaland police, led by the state DGP, have launched a war on drugs in the last four months which has resulted in registering 101 cases and arrest of 143 criminals from various parts of the northeast region for drug-related crimes.

Patton also stated that the state police have set up an anti-narcotics task force booth at the state level with statewide jurisdiction.

He highlighted that the police department is looking into internal departmental issues such as the unauthorised absence of police personnel from duty, excessive deployment of bodyguards to state VIPs, and timely withdrawal of vehicles attached to retired officers.

Patton made a clarion call to all concerned, including the media fraternity, to extend support in order to make the state a better place to live in.

The press briefing was followed by an interactive session with the media personnel present.