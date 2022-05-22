Dimapur: The Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe, on Sunday said the re-emergence of war of words between the NSCN (IM) and former Nagaland chief minister Dr SC Jamir in recent days is not healthy and will do more harm than good to the Nagas.

In a release, Ao Senden president Chubawati Longchar and general secretary Imtipokyim said it will be more prudent on the part of all concerned to think wisely before going to the media with allegations and counter-allegations as it is only going to weaken the Naga case before the world, and at the same time create more division and discord among the Nagas.

Saying that it is well aware of the current Naga political predicament, the release said there is already too much animosity, distrust and cynicism weighing down the Naga society today. It said the blame game is not going to win us anything but weaken the Naga cause.

The Ao Senden also reiterated its earlier stand that the “competencies” that are being negotiated with the government of India on the basis of the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN (IM) be made public without any further delay.

“The Naga people are fatigued by the conflict and are growing more and more impatient with each passing day. Keeping the ‘competencies’ shrouded in secrecy is perhaps the reason why Naga people are losing faith in the ongoing negotiations,” organisation said.

Jamir, at a meeting in Mokokchung on May 20, said neither the Framework Agreement nor the Agreed Position, signed with the working committee of the seven Naga National Political Groups, had any mention of Naga sovereignty, integration, flag and constitution.

He was reportedly called to Delhi by the government of India recently to discuss the Naga issue. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and put forth his views on the issue.

The NSCN (IM) appealed to the central government to avoid hobnobbing with Jamir, saying he no longer represented the Naga people.

It said Jamir had proved himself as a “cunning, scheming and devious man” by putting himself at the centre of the “show” in the past and was now desperately attempting to place himself in the same role that was rejected and condemned by the Naga people after he messed up with the Naga issue by bringing the 16-Point Agreement without consulting the stakeholders (national workers) who really mattered at that particular point of time.