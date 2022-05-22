Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) highly appreciated Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi for his wise decision to remove the unnecessary and multiple check gates in the state.

This move by the governor has brought inexpressible relief to the people of the state, especially the business community who has been facing untold miseries due to illegal collections/taxations, the RPP said in a release on Sunday.

“By removing these check gates the burdens of unwarranted inflation upon the consumers of our state will also be reduced by a huge margin, which in turn will improve the overall human development index,” the party said.

While appreciating, what it called the “masterstroke”, the removal of multiple check gates, the RPP appealed to the governor to continue looking into the well being of the people, as history has proven the fact that the successive governments in the state have failed to address the burning issues of Nagaland at a multiple number of times.

The party said “even though we are presently living under a failed system of governance”, the governor has given a ray of hope to the people of Nagaland when it was needed the most.

Mukhi had recently ordered the removal of all check gates, except the existing inter-state check gates, to curb the illegal collection of money from vehicles on roads and at various check gates by organisations, groups, government agencies and private individuals.