Dimapur: Nagaland has more than 1.75 lakh beneficiaries who are due or overdue for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 5.6 lakh beneficiaries who are eligible for precaution dose, the state health and family welfare department said on Friday.

With the recent rise in Covid-19 positivity rate in the State, the department has requested all the beneficiaries due for the first, second and precaution dose to avail of the services at the earliest in the government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

The department reminded the public that vaccination, masking, hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing are the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Nagaland has so far administered more than 16.90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses with 58.8% of beneficiaries getting the first dose, 46.8% second dose and more than 42,000 precaution dose.

To vaccinate the due beneficiaries, the Government of India has announced the newer initiative – Azadi Mahotsav – to provide free precaution doses at all the government CVCs for 75 days till September 30 and Har Ghar Dastak till July 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 20 fresh Covid cases with a daily positivity rate at 18.26%, taking the active count to 92. There were 11 recoveries and no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the health and family welfare department said.

Of the new cases, Dimapur recorded 12, Kohima 7 and Mokokchung 1.

The total caseload in the state stands at 35,675. So far, 760 people died of the infection while 33,319 have recovered from it. Altogether 1,499 people migrated from the state.