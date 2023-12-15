DIMAPUR: The scenic heritage village of Kisama in Nagaland welcomed over 1.54 lakh visitors during the Hornbill Festival.

The visitors comprised both foreign and domestic tourists for the 10-day extravaganza in Nagaland that commenced on December 01.

The Hornbill Festival serves as an annual tourism promotion initiative by the Nagaland government and is recognised as the festival of festivals.

The Nagaland tourism department reported overall footfall at 1,54,057, an increase of 13,758 tourist compared to last year.

Among these, there were 1,14,860 locals, 37,089 domestic tourists and 2108 foreigners.

The count of foreign visitors witnessed a significant surge, doubling from 1026 in 2022 to 2108 this year.

Conversely, the number of domestic tourists saw a notable decrease, declining by over 11,000 compared to the previous year’s figure of 48,413.

The Hornbill festival serves as a vibrant showcase of Nagaland’s deep-rooted traditions, cultural heritage, and ethnic diversity, capturing the essence of the state in all its grandeur.