Dimapur: The old boys of Sainik schools could not hide their joy as they witnessed Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, inaugurating the first guest house in the country for former Sainik school students at Chomoukedima, Nagaland on Wednesday.

Speaking in the presence of the old boys from Sainik schools from across Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, Gen Kalita, who himself is an alumni of Sainik School Goalpara, expressed immense pleasure in inaugurating the guest house, calling it a good step by the Old Boys Association of Sainik Schools (OBASS) Nagaland, under the initiative of Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also an alumni of Sainik School Purulia.

He expressed gratitude to Rio for this step in supporting and providing all the logistics, including land, to the OBASS that made it possible to build the guest house.

Sharing his memories from Sainik School Goalpara, Gen Kalita remembered the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for grooming and moulding them to be what they are today.

He said the students of Sainik schools are not only doing well in the armed forces but also in various other fields as well.

Stating that Sainik schools are the primary feathers of the armed forces, he urged more boys and girls from the North East to join the defence forces.

To the students of Sainik School Punglwa in Nagaland who were present on the occasion, Gen Kalita to set their goal and work hard to achieve it.

“Contribute to nation-building in whatever manner you could,” he told them.

CM Rio, who was the chief host of the programme, said: “We have to be grateful to our alma mater for making us responsible for working for the public. The alma mater taught us the real lesson of life.”

“All credit goes to the schools where we were groomed and trained,” he added.

Rio expressed his happiness that Sainik schools across the country are now open for female students, calling it a step towards women’s empowerment.