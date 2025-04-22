Guwahati: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has intensified its opposition to the Nagaland government’s decision to regularize 147 contractual Assistant Professors and Librarians, calling for the immediate revocation of a Cabinet decision made on September 11, 2024.

According to a report by The Nagaland Post, the NSF issued a seven-day ultimatum after holding a meeting with Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along on Monday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, NSF vice-president Mteisuiding Heraang reaffirmed the federation’s firm stance against the move.

He stated that while the federation remains hopeful for a positive response from the state, it will not hesitate to launch a public agitation if the government fails to meet its demand by the April 28 deadline.

Heraang stressed that the NSF’s actions stem from its commitment to protecting the interests of Naga students and youth.

He warned that protests would be inevitable if the state did not reverse the decision within the specified timeframe.

The minister had convened the meeting in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and other stakeholders.

During the discussion, NSF information and publicity secretary Pithungo Shitio confirmed that the federation submitted its written ultimatum directly to the minister, while also forwarding a copy to the chief secretary.

Shitio reiterated the demand to withdraw the cabinet decision, describing the regularisation process as arbitrary and lacking transparency. “If the government fails to respond favourably, we are ready to intensify our campaign,” he asserted.

He further elaborated that the NSF, with its wide-reaching network across the state and beyond, is fully prepared to mobilize mass protests. “We will announce the form of agitation in due course,” Shitio added.

Accusing the government of violating its own memorandum, the NSF criticized the regularization of contractual faculty without following a merit-based evaluation process.

Shitio described the move as a “hide-and-seek policy,” accusing the government of implementing it without consulting the federation, despite the federation’s repeated efforts to engage.

The federation also pointed out that its objections extend beyond Class-I gazetted positions, including roles under pay level 3 and higher. It vowed to resist any unilateral decisions that negatively affect students and aspirants.

In letters submitted on April 8 and April 14, the NSF reiterated its disapproval of the decision. The federation argued that absorbing contractual staff without transparent evaluation undermines years of dedication and academic commitment shown by eligible candidates. It also warned that this policy jeopardizes the future of highly qualified individuals awaiting fair recruitment.

The letter described the cabinet’s action as unjust, non-transparent, and detrimental to the principles of merit and fairness. It lamented the government’s repeated failure to address the concerns raised, prompting the NSF to issue its ultimatum and prepare for a possible escalation.

The NSF will launch statewide protests if the government fails to respond by April 28, ensuring that it hears the voices of students and young professionals.