NSCN-IM’s mouthpiece – ‘Nagalim Voice’ has slammed the continued imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland.

The latest editorial of NSCN-IM’s mouthpiece ‘Nagalim Voice’ has said that the extension of AFSPA in Nagaland is an “oppressive insult” to the people of the state.

It said: “The Oting massacre is a wakeup call for the Nagas, irrespective of political affiliations.”

The Nagalim Voice editorial alleged that the Nagas has faced the brunt of the AFSPA for a long time, alleging that the Nagas were treated at par with sub-human beings.

“For the people with their own history and political identity, this is an oppressive insult,” the ‘Nagalim Voice’ editorial stated.

The NSCN-IM mouthpiece added: “Needless to say, the Oting massacre on December 4 and 5, 2021 is the doing of the AFSPA.”

“…the Government of India continues to let loose the Indian army in using the AFSPA against the Naga army and innocent Naga civilians,” the mouthpiece editorial further alleged.

“No confidence building measure was reciprocated by the Indian government and the killing goes on unabated,” it added.

Notably, the Nagaland government has time and again reiterated its “firm stand” on the resolution, demanding repeal of AFSPA from the state.

“The demand of the Naga public and also the state Cabinet is very clear for repeal of AFSPA,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had said.

The clamour for withdrawal of the ‘draconian’ Act from the state has grown louder after 14 civilians were killed by security forces at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4.