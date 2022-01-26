Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has assured justice to the families of the victims of the December 4 killings of innocent civilians at Oting village in Mon district by security forces.

CM Rio gave this assurance while speaking at the Republic Day celebrations event at Kohima in Nagaland on Wednesday.

“We are sure that justice will be delivered for the families,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said.

He added: “We are taking every measure to lessen the pain of the family members, who lost their near and dear ones.”

As we celebrate the Republic Day, we also take note on the unfortunate firing incident that occurred in Oting and Mon Town which led to the unfortunate death of 14 innocent civilians: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

As we celebrate the Republic Day, we also take note on the unfortunate firing incident that occurred in Oting and Mon Town which led to the unfortunate death of 14 innocent civilians: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

At least 13 civilians were gunned down by the commandos of the 21 para special forces on December 4 in a botched counter-insurgency operation.

Later, on December 5, one more civilian lost his life after personnel of the Assam Rifles opened fire at Mon to control an angry crowd of protestors at its base.

The killings in Nagaland on December 4 last year by security forces re-ignited the demand for repeal of the ‘draconian’ AFSPA.