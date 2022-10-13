DIMAPUR: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) refuted the news report that Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio was recently summoned and questioned by the enforcement directorate (ED).

Drawing attention to what it called “false news” being circulated on some electronic, print and social media, the NDPP, on Thursday, clarified that the Nagaland chief minister was never summoned nor questioned by the ED.

It said such malicious “false news” has been fabricated and spread by unscrupulous elements whose sole intentions are to damage the image of the Nagaland chief minister and defame his name and the office he occupies.

Vehemently condemning “this malicious act of tarnishing the name and image of Rio, such acts of maligning the name and image of any person, let alone a chief minister are highly unacceptable and unbecoming in our society and must be condemned by every right-thinking citizen”.

The NDPP in Nagaland said all legalities are being put in place in order to identify and apprehend the source of this “false and defamatory news” and that all legal actions will be pursued so that such acts are not committed in the future.

It also demanded that the Nagaland government leave no stone unturned to identify and apprehend the culprits immediately and book them under relevant laws.

“Let this be an example to deter others from resorting to such malicious acts in the future,” the NDPP in Nagaland said.