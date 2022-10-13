KOHIMA: The Nagaland government reportedly ‘withdrew’ over Rs 70 crore for construction of a high court building in the state that does not exists.

According to a TNIE report, the enforcement directorate (ED) recently questioned Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio in connection with the matter.

The basic structure of the site is barely in place, but the Nagaland government till 2018 allegedly withdrew Rs 44.24 crore against electrification and water supply for the project site besides another Rs 22.42 crore for the construction of bungalows for the judges, the area for which was not earmarked, the TNIE report claimed.

The report further added: “The amounts were siphoned out between March 2009 and March 2017 through 18 withdrawals by Nagaland’s Justice and Law Department.”

ED reportedly questioned the Nagaland CM on the matter for several hours at a military facility at Rangapahar in Dimapur.