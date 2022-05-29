The Nagaland government has urged the NSCN-IM – the prime stakeholder in the Indo-Naga peace talks – to continue negotiations with the government of India (GoI).

This appeal was made to the NSCN-IM by the core committee of the Nagaland government, which is headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The core committee of the Nagaland government and the NSCN-IM leadership sat in a marathon meeting on Saturday.

The core committee of the Nagaland government requested the NSCN-IM to continue talks with the GoI and reach a final and honourable settlement to the vexed Naga political issue.

Also read: Nagaland board to introduce mathematics in higher secondary arts stream

Notably, according to Nagaland UDA chairman TR Zeliang, the NSCN-IM leaders after returning from New Delhi have expressed apprehensions about holding any further discussions with the Centre.

Both the NSCN-IM and the core committee of the Nagaland government reportedly agreed that further discussions are needed on the outfit’s demands for separate flag and constitution.