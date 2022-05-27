Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education will introduce mathematics as an elective subject in the arts stream at the higher secondary level from the academic session of 2022.

The board said the subject will be introduced based on the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for a multi-disciplinary approach to education.

In a notification on Friday, the board said the subject will be introduced in Class XI in 2022 and Class XII in the 2023 academic session respectively.

The notification said the students of the arts stream can offer mathematics as an elective subject in all the higher secondary schools affiliated with the board.

It asked the interested institutions to introduce mathematics as a subject of study in their respective institutions and appoint qualified teachers to teach the subject.

As emphasized in the NEP 2020, the board directed all higher secondary schools to introduce more subjects as given in the existing syllabus at the higher secondary level so that students may be given more choice of subjects.