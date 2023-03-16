KOHIMA: Pupirei Pfükha, 121 years old, reportedly Nagaland’s oldest citizen, passed away peacefully at her Kigwema village residence around 7 pm on Wednesday.

She was living with her great granddaughter Arheno.





She reportedly became blind in her eighties and had also lost her hearing ability some years back and would only respond when shouted at.





Pupirei was married to Vichapa Pfükha and had four children – three sons and one daughter.

Their eldest son was the first matriculate, first graduate and first gazetted officer in the State and had passed away in 1989.





Late Pupirei Pfükha’s husband passed away in 1969.

In fact, all her four children had predeceased her – three during the 1980s and 1990s and the lone surviving son on August 15, 2020 at the age of 82.





Pupirei is survived by 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.