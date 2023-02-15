Dimapur: The youth of seven villages under the Dimapur-II assembly constituency held a unity rally to declare support for Moatoshi Longkumer who is contesting the February 27 assembly elections in Nagaland from the seat on an NDPP ticket in Indisen village ground here on Tuesday.

In his address, Longkumer, the sitting MLA of the Dimapur-II constituency, spelt out his visions for the development of his constituency in particular and Dimapur in general.

Mentioning his priorities, he said his vision is to empower the youth by providing them with self-employment opportunities by imparting skill development training, promote sports by organising tournaments and providing sports scholarships, and make Dimapur a clean and environmentally livable city by planting trees.

He added that his priorities also include holding monthly ‘town hall meetings’ with the citizens of the constituency to discuss ways and means to resolve issues, fight the drug menace by forming village or colony watchdog groups, provide sustainable livelihood where all the communities can co-exist together with mutual respect for each other, among others, if he gets “elected”.

Longkumer pointed out that Nagaland earned the dubious distinction of having the highest number of unemployed educated youth in the country. He felt the youth will take up arms if the problem persists.

On the drug menace among the youth, he said no law enforcement agency can control it unless the public is involved as “we know what our neighbour is cooking in his house”.

Longkumer, who was first elected to the Nagaland assembly in 2018 on an NPF ticket but joined the ruling NDPP in 2021, said he could not take up much development work and could not help anyone in as he was in the opposition for the most part of his tenure. He hoped that since he got the ruling party ticket this time, he will be able to make his visions for the constituency a reality.

He appealed to the voters of the constituency to walk together and join hands to march forward.

Longkumer also expressed gratitude to Supu Jamir who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the constituency but withdrew on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on February 10 to work together for a better future for the denizens of the seat.