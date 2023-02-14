Dimapur: Various enforcement agencies have made seizures worth over Rs 36 crore after the announcement of Assembly elections in Nagaland.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on Monday said the progressive seizure and its estimated monetary value made by various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of the Nagaland assembly elections on January 28 till February 12 is valued at Rs 36,99,56,169.882.

The seizures include cash (Rs 2,84,52,3650), IMFL (Rs 4,26,40,420), drugs/narcotics (Rs 26,36,80,380), freebies/other items (Rs 3,51,81,340) and precious metal (Rs 1,664.882).

On February 12, a cash amount of Rs 5lakh and liquor worth Rs 3,53,630 were seized, the release said.