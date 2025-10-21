Guwahati: In a breakthrough that could redefine diabetic wound care, researchers from Nagaland University have identified Sinapic acid—a naturally occurring plant compound—as a powerful therapeutic agent capable of significantly accelerating wound healing under diabetic conditions.

The discovery, published in Nature Scientific Reports (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-03890-z marks the first study globally to demonstrate that orally administered Sinapic acid can effectively enhance diabetic wound healing in preclinical models. The research reveals that the compound activates the SIRT1 pathway, a critical mechanism that regulates tissue repair, angiogenesis, and inflammation control.

The multidisciplinary study was a collaboration between experts from Nagaland University and Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, integrating expertise in biotechnology, pharmacology, biochemistry, and medical laboratory sciences.

The research was led by Pranav Kumar Prabhakar, Department of Biotechnology, School of Engineering and Technology, Nagaland University, alongside Rupal Dubey, Sourbh Suren Garg, Navneet Khurana, and Jeena Gupta from LPU.

Expressing pride in the university’s contribution, K. Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, said: “I am delighted to share that a study conducted by our researchers has identified a natural compound with remarkable potential in the treatment of diabetic wounds.

This discovery not only highlights the strength of our scientific community but also reflects our commitment to addressing pressing health challenges through innovation rooted in nature.”

Addressing the global impact of the findings, Pranav Kumar Prabhakar, Head of the Department of Biotechnology, noted, “Diabetes mellitus remains one of the world’s most serious chronic diseases, with delayed wound healing often leading to ulcers, infection, and even amputation. Current synthetic drugs are limited in efficacy and often cause side effects. We aimed to find a safer, plant-based alternative.”

The team explored Sinapic acid—an antioxidant naturally found in edible plants—and discovered that it could promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and stimulate new blood vessel formation in diabetic wounds. Interestingly, a lower dose (20 mg/kg) proved more effective than a higher one (40 mg/kg), demonstrating an “inverted dose-response” pattern with important clinical implications for dosage optimization.

Adding further insight, Jeena Gupta from LPU said, ““Our results show that Sinapic acid enhances tissue repair by improving angiogenesis and modulating oxidative stress. Oral delivery ensures systemic bioavailability and targeted action at the wound site. We are now developing a patentable, low-cost formulation suitable for large-scale production and future human trials.”

Key Implications and Next Steps

This discovery offers immense potential to reduce the risk of amputations, speed up recovery in diabetic foot ulcers, and deliver an affordable, natural oral therapy, especially beneficial for patients in rural or resource-limited areas. The research also aligns with India’s growing emphasis on traditional medicine and nutraceutical innovation, combining modern science with nature-based solutions.

The next phase of research will focus on translating these findings into real-world applications through:

1.Advanced molecular studies (PI3K/Akt, NF-?B pathways)

2.Comprehensive toxicity and pharmacokinetic profiling for safety assurance

3.Formulation of capsules or nutraceutical tablets

4. Pilot clinical trials in diabetic patients to assess efficacy and safety

If successful, this innovation could pave the way for a new generation of natural, affordable therapeutics for millions living with diabetes worldwide.