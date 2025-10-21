Dimapur: The joint coordination committee (JCC) of the state service associations said the ongoing pen-down strike on the issue of selection of non-State Cadre Service officers into the IAS in Nagaland will continue since its meeting with the cabinet sub-committee on Monday resulted in no logical solution

The committee informed all departments/service associations that the ongoing strike will continue till further instructions or till its demands are met by the government.

It added all other modalities for the pen-down strike issued earlier will remain enforced.

The committee has been demanding transparency, meritocracy and adherence to due process in the induction of officers into the IAS.

The media cell of the JCC, in a release, said the meeting with the cabinet sub-committee was held in the office chamber of the chief secretary in Kohima to place ‘our demands’ before the government.

The committee said though the issue was deliberated and debated at lengths, the cabinet sub-committee expressed its inability to accede to the demands.

It was also decided that the cabinet sub-committee would place the matter before the state cabinet for its decision, the release added.