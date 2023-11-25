Kohima: The Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) has expressed concerns about the state government’s plan to establish a new “apex tribal body of Nagaland“.

The NTC alleged that the proposal includes a hidden agenda to promote “population migration without territorial integration” by incorporating the ‘Zeliangrong Baudi’ tribe, which encompasses Zeliang and Rongmei people from Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam, who would become citizens of Nagaland upon their inclusion at the proposed Tier-III under Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN).

Additionally, the NTC objected to the proposed body’s inclusion in the government’s Chapter-II, Clause 23 of the Nagaland Village & Tribal Council Act, 1978 (as amended in 2022), which would allow the government to provide financial assistance to the body.

The NTC further maintained that it was the rightful apex tribal body of Nagaland, having been established in 2013 and representing the interests of Nagaland’s tribes for the past 11 years.

The NTC also stated its status as a non-political and non-governmental organization, whereas the proposed new body would be under the direction of the state government.

“The NTC pledged to continue operating as a watchdog for the interests of Nagaland’s tribes, even if the new body is established”, they added.