Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio held a review meeting with line departments/sectoral departments to discuss the preparation of the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2023 at Bamboo Heritage Hall at Kisama on Friday.

Rio also inaugurated a two-day food and music festival as a prelude to the festival at Kisama Heritage Village.

He inspected and took stock of the work progress and preparedness for the 24th edition of the festival to be held from December 1.

Addressing the meeting, he expressed his happiness at the work progress. He said many guests, including officials from other countries, will be attending the festival.

Rio urged all concerned to sincerely look into various problems and issues for the success of the festival.

He also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and called upon the gathering to create awareness of it. He asked the people to help and cater to the needs of the tourists to have a pleasant stay and take away good memories of Nagaland.

Rio also called upon the business community to sell quality products at a competitive price.

The CM appreciated the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation for resolving to participate in the upcoming festival. He also acknowledged the progress made over the years in celebrating the festival. He also hoped that this year’s edition would be celebrated in a grand manner.

Tourism minister Temjen Imna Along, speaking at the programme, appreciated Rio for envisioning the festival and bringing all the tribes together to showcase their rich culture and traditions, and also providing a platform to the local entrepreneurs.

He also appreciated the line departments for their effort in making the festival a success.

The line departments such as tourism, art and culture and agri and allied departments highlighted the progress and activities to be taken up by the respective departments during the festival.

Among others, this year’s edition of the Hornbill music festival will see the participation of bands from Germany, the USA, Colombia, and South Korea, some of the biggest names in the Indian music scene and the best that Nagaland and the northeast.

The main hornbill stage will feature 40+ bands/acts comprising 800 artists from December 1 to December 10.