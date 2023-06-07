Dimapur: The Nagaland government will take action against the sale of adulterated and sub-standard food products in the state to detect, prevent and mitigate food-borne risks.

Nagaland food safety commissioner Y Kikheto Sema said the Nagaland Food Safety Authority will carry out massive and effective surveillance and monitoring of food products in the state at the earliest for the safety of our people.

He was speaking at the 5th World Food Safety Day observation by the Food Safety Authority, Nagaland Health and family welfare department, under the theme “Food Standard Save Lives” at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kohima on Wednesday.

Sema asserted that the Nagaland Food Safety Authority will not allow the sale of adulterated and sub-standard food products in the market anywhere in the state, as everybody is entitled to enjoy food that is safe and meets high standards and is good for health.

Also Read: Assam: 16 bogies of goods train derail in Boko

He said the food safety expert team will be in the markets, schools, hostels and restaurants very soon to check the food products from fresh vegetables to fruits to dry commodities.

He also said safety is no accident and everyone should be aware of it. “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food,” he said.

Sema added that Nagaland is not a dustbin for adulterated sub-standard products from within and outside the country.

Also Read: Two from Nagaland assaulted in Ahmedabad for ‘selling Northeastern food’

He said there is no food security without food safety since it has a direct impact on health. He added that food safety has a positive impact on economies and livelihoods and protects both producers and consumers.

A demonstration on common food adulterant detection was also held during the programme. Officials from the health and family welfare department, Kohima Smart City Development Limited and other departments were present at the programme.