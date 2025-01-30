Nagaland to launch SMILE app for govt schools from Feb 1

Kohima: Nagaland’s Department of School Education (DoSE) will implement the SMILE App across all government schools from February 1, 2025.

The app will be used by teachers and staff to mark daily attendance via kiosks at their respective institutions. Attendance data will be monitored by the DoSE’s Data/HR Cell in Kohima.

The SMILE App, introduced under the Nagaland Education Project-The Lighthouse (NECTAR), aims to improve system efficiency and school management.

It features advanced tools like facial recognition, timestamping, and geofencing for seamless attendance tracking, leave applications, and approval management.

The initiative is designed to streamline administrative tasks, promote transparency, and foster accountability in the education sector.

DoSE has called for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and has provided the HR Cell contact number (6909644519) for support with any issues.