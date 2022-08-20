Kohima: The Nagaland government has decided to file a review petition before the Supreme Court to grant additional time for the conduct of the elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs).

The Nagaland government took the decision in this regard in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Kohima on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs and govt spokesperson Neiba Kronu told reporters on Saturday.

He said that during the meeting Advocate General K N Balgopal briefed the Cabinet on the Supreme Court’s July 29 order directing the state government to conduct the elections of municipal councils to be held by January next year and listed the matter for compliance in February.

Kronu said the Advocate General informed the Cabinet that the apex court has told them to complete the process for Municipal and Town Council elections by January.

He said that the Cabinet discussed the feasibility, especially about the timing of the election because December and January is a festive season for Nagaland and therefore the Cabinet wished if elections can be avoided during that time would be good for all.

As of now, he said, the process of the electoral roll for urban local bodies is in progress and it will take some more time because some of the Municipal Councils Dimapur, Mokokchung and Kohima have objected to the conduct of the polls for now.

Kronu said the state government will appeal to the Supreme Court (to grant more time to conduct ULB elections) so that the government can take everyone into confidence to avoid the 2017 situation.

After the Nagaland government announced the conduct of ULB elections in January 2017 with 33 per cent women’s reservations, there were public protests across Nagaland.

Two civilians were killed and government offices, including that of Kohima Press Club were set ablaze during the protests.