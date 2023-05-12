Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Friday warned that strong winds and isolated rain are likely to hit the state in the next few days due to the Mocha cyclonic storm.

In its update on the cyclonic storm, the NSDMA said though the state will not be directly affected by “mocha, there will be will heavy rains in the state on May 13 and very heavy rains on May 14. During this period, thunderstorms with strong lightning are also to be expected, it said.

During this period of the cyclonic storm, damages are expected to the unsecured structures, kutcha houses due to heavy rain and the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas, uprooting of trees and branches, and damage to standing crops.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period. It also advised people not to shelter under large trees and near the river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash flood.

The NSDMA has directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to be on alert to save lives and properties during this period.

It said the cyclonic storm Mocha lay centered near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 510 km west of Port Blair, 1160 km south-southwest of Cox’z Bazaar (Bangladesh), and 1120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

On May 11, the storm in the evening was predicted to move from northwards, gradually intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

On May 12, the storm in the morning was predicted to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards with further intensification which would eventually reach its peak intensity.

On May 14, it will pass over the coasts of southeast Bangladesh and northern Myanmar between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) sometime in the afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour gusting to 175 km per hour.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall in the Bangladesh-Myanmar coastline region, affecting South Bengal. The forecast, though, could change during the next few days, the NSDMA added.