Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Friday said Nagaland will experience light to heavy rainfall which is expected to be fairly widespread in the coming days.

In its weather updates, issued in coordination with Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, for the coming days, the NSDMA said the weather may be partly cloudy with light rainfall activities during on March 26 and March 27 all over the state.

However, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur in certain pockets in the districts of Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Mon and Longleng during this period.

During this time, the minimum and maximum temperature of the state will vary between 9°C and 32°C respectively.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period. It has also directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments, who are responsible to attend to any emergencies caused by natural calamities, to be on alert to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.